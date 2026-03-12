Kansas State Wildcats Baseball Extends Win Streak to Seven Straight Wins

On Wednesday night at Tointon Family Stadium, Kansas State delivered one of its most complete performances of the season, shutting out South Dakota State in a commanding 9–0 victory. The win stretched the Wildcats’ winning streak to seven games. And with that, they provided a perfect confidence boost before the team begins the grind of Big 12 conference play.

Kansas State Wildcats Build Momentum Before Big 12 Play

The dominant performance was fueled by strong pitching, patient hitting, and timely offensive bursts. By the end of the night, Kansas State had secured another victory. And also sent a clear message that the team is hitting its stride at exactly the right moment in the season.

The latest victory pushed Kansas State’s overall record to 13–4, giving the Wildcats one of their strongest starts in recent years. The mark carries historical significance for the program because it ties the best 17-game start to a season under eighth-year head coach Pete Hughes.

The Wildcats previously reached the same 13–4 record during the 2021 season. They made this the second time Hughes has guided the program to such a promising opening stretch.

The strong start also places Kansas State in a favorable position as conference play approaches. The Wildcats currently sit third in the Big 12 standings, a spot that reflects the consistent performances the team has delivered over the first several weeks of the season.

Judging by the way Kansas State handled South Dakota State, the Wildcats appear ready for the challenge ahead. The Wildcats finished the night with nine runs on seven hits while drawing a season-high 12 walks from the South Dakota State pitching staff.

A pair of 1-2-3 innings@AustinHaley24 records his 4th strikeout



T2 | K-State 0, SDSU 0 pic.twitter.com/t1fJNk2uPf — K-State Baseball (@KStateBSB) March 11, 2026

Four different Kansas State players recorded hits in the contest, and every hit in the game came in the form of a single. Catcher Bear Madliak and third baseman Grant Gallagher led the way at the plate, each collecting two hits. The performances marked Madliak’s third multi-hit game of the season and Gallagher’s fourth.

The offense also received key run production from Shintaro Inoue and Dee Kennedy, who each drove in two runs during the victory. Kansas State finally broke through in the third inning after two scoreless frames to start the night. The Wildcats capitalized on a South Dakota State fielding error to bring home the opening run and grab the early lead.

In the fourth inning, the Wildcats erupted for four runs. The rally was highlighted by an RBI single from Dee Kennedy, which pushed the lead further and firmly shifted control of the game toward Kansas State.

In the seventh inning, Kansas State added four additional runs without recording a single hit. South Dakota State struggled with command during the frame, issuing five walks and hitting two batters. The combination of free passes and mistakes allowed Kansas State to plate five runs and blow the game wide open.

Micah scores on a wild pitch



B7 | K-State 7, SDSU 0 pic.twitter.com/k2N9UQm77X — K-State Baseball (@KStateBSB) March 12, 2026

Wildcats Pitching Dominates in 9–0 Shutout Victory

While the offense provided plenty of support, the performance on the mound was equally impressive.

The night belonged to Haley, who made his first start as a Kansas State pitcher and delivered an outstanding outing. The Howe, Texas native, who transferred from Murray State College, pitched five scoreless innings while allowing only two hits and one walk. He also struck out five batters during the appearance.

He retired 14 of the 17 batters he faced, keeping the South Dakota State lineup off balance and earning his first victory in a Wildcats uniform. Haley forced a ground ball to shortstop that stranded the runner and ended the inning, maintaining Kansas State’s momentum. After Haley’s strong start, the Wildcats’ bullpen ensured the shutout would remain intact.

The shutout also marked an important milestone for the program. It was Kansas State’s first shutout victory since March 8, 2024, when the Wildcats blanked Cincinnati. The win also represented the 14th shutout recorded under head coach Pete Hughes.

The Wildcats finished with nine runs on seven hits while committing no errors and leaving 10 runners on base. South Dakota State recorded five hits, committed one error, and left five runners stranded during the contest. Five different Jackrabbits players recorded hits.

Bear Madliak and Dee Kennedy both stretched their hitting streaks to five games, continuing to provide steady production in the lineup. Robby Bolin also maintained his remarkable consistency at the plate by extending his team-leading on-base streak to 16 games.

The Wildcats will open Big 12 conference play on the road with a three-game series against Houston. The opener is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Schroeder Park.

