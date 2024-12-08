Here's Who Kansas State Will Face In The 2024 Rate Bowl
Kansas State will play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5) in the Rate Bowl, announced Sunday afternoon. They head to Phoenix on Dec. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on defensive back RJ Collins:
Leadership seems to be a trend amongst the incoming Kansas State Wildcats players.
Defensive back RJ Collins was the latest to receive praise from head coach Chris Klieman, for the leadership qualities and energetic personality he's displayed at training camp.
"Personality, he's a fun kid to talk to," Klieman said. "He came to camp and dominated, but the way he dominated didn't just run a 40 or do a DB drill. The energy that he had was really infectious. You could tell this kid could be a leader. He's got a really good skill set. He's a tough kid he can strike you."
Klieman on tight end Linkon Cure's versatility implemented in the Wildcats offense:
Many within Kansas State should be excited about signing five-star tight end Linkon Cure. Klieman shares that excitement, detailing how he plans to utilize the Goodland product in the offense.
"He can be a flex guy, he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively, and we can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country—not in the state, but in the country—speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
