How Dana Altman Helped Kansas State Land NBA Great Mitch Richmond In The 1980s
NBA great Mitch Richmond had zero plans of playing college hoops at Kansas State.
A Florida native, Richmond wasn't too fond of life in the Midwest. If he remained in Big 8 country (the name of the Big 12 the), he would have played at Missouri or Oklahoma.
The Wildcats basketball program can thank former K-State coach Dana Altman for bringing the greatest player in school history to Manhattan, Kan. After high school, Richmond played for Altman at Moberly (Mo.) Community College.
"Dana was like, `Hey man, you need to go check out K-State," Richmond said in an interview with Kansas State Wildcats on SI. "I'm like, `Man, I'm not going to no K-State.' I had been seeing Big 8 basketball, especially being in Missouri. I would go to a lot of Missouri games because Missouri was recruiting me heavy. Missouri thought they had me ... K-State was not on my roster."'
At the time, the Wildcats were in the process of hiring coach Lon Kruger. He offered an assistant job to Altman with one catch: Richmond had to come along.
Richmond still had doubts but then he thought about how Altman helped his game develop. He arrived at Moberly as an inside player. While Richmond lived in Altman's basement for two years, they worked on him becoming a better shooter. He is still regarded as one of the NBA's best perimeter players.
So Richmond chose Kansas State. It led to an All-American season in 1988, becoming the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft, six All-Star appearances, a title and a spot in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.
The decision worked out.
"Me and coach, we always talk about it that we helped each other," Richmond said. "He always says, `You helped me get out of JUCO and I appreciate you. We continue to be close. We talk probably at least once or twice a month and catch up. He's a special coach to me."
Richmond, who lives in Los Angeles now, says he still follows K-State basketball. He likes the direction the team is headed under coach Jerome Tang.
Richmond said he wants to get more involved with the program.
"I'm looking forward to really kind of opening those doors up again to get back to K-State and show a little love," Richmond said.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI