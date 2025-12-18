SI

Brother of Rams Star Puka Nacua Arrested for Allegedly Taking Adou Thiero's SUV

Samson Nacua, the brother of Puka Nacua, was arrested over the weekend for taking Adou Thiero's car without his consent.

Samson Nacua was among two arrested for stealing Lakers forward Adou Thiero's SUV.
Samson Nacua was among two arrested for stealing Lakers forward Adou Thiero's SUV. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
United Football League wide receiver Samson Nacua, the brother of Rams star Puka Nacua, was among two arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking Lakers forward Adou Thiero's SUV without his consent, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told NBC 4 Los Angeles.

Authorities responded to a call at the One Hotel in West Hollywood after the stolen vehicle was tracked to the hotel, where Nacua and accomplice Trey Rose valeted the vehicle and entered the premises.

Security footage reviewed by police helped identify Nacua and Rose as suspects, and they were located shortly thereafter and placed into custody on suspicion of taking Thiero's car. Both suspects remain in custody as of Wednesday evening.

