How K-State Fans Reacted To Sunday's Victory Over Colorado
Kansas State fans can finally celebrate again.
Well, a little bit. They defeated Colorado Sunday afternoon to finally end their four-game losing streak. David N'Guessan led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-14 field goal shooting. This was the team's first victory since Coleman Hawkins was sidelined with a knee injury.
The team shot 33.3 percent from 3-point range, scoring 20 points off Colorado's 15 turnovers. They also shot well at the line, knocking down 84.2 percent of their free throws Sunday. Kansas State finally capitalized on its aggressive play by drawing fouls to get to the basketball.
Still, not everyone was jumping for joy at the result. They were playing the worst team in the conference, narrowly holding on to victory with a relatively lackadaisical finish. Dug McDaniel had another fairly underwhelming performance with 10 points on 23.5 percent shooting from the field.
But it's a new day in Manhattan, KS. The Wildcats are 1-0 in March, the month where college basketball matters the most.
Oddly enough, the Wildcats are still in a relatively solid position in the Big 12 championship bracket. They are tied with WVU and Utah for the ninth spot in the conference. If they can win out, they may move up to a second-round position.
Kansas State plays Cincinnati (17-12, 7-11 in Big 12) Wednesday night.
