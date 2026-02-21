Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 21

The Tennessee Volunteers may have found some momentum in the SEC, having strung together three straight wins ahead of this weekend's matchup against No. 19 Vanderbilt. The Commodores have trended in the opposite direction, going 2-2 in their last four games with losses to Missouri and Oklahoma.

The SEC is a log-jam this season, with just three games separating first-place Florida and ninth-place Kentucky, with both Tennessee and Vanderbilt sandwiched right in the middle of it. That makes every game from here on out a big one. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday afternoon's SEC tilt.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee +3.5 (-115)

Vanderbilt -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Tennessee +146

Vanderbilt -176

Total

OVER 150.5 (-115)

UNDER 150.5 (-105)

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 21

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Tennessee Record: 19-7 (9-4 in SEC)

Vanderbilt Record: 21-5 (8-5 in SEC)

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Tennessee is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Tennessee's last six games

Vanderbilt is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Tennessee

Tennessee is 2-7 ATS in its last nine road games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Vanderbilt's last eight games

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Key Player to Watch

Nate Ament, F - Tennessee Volunteers

Nate Ament has been on fire for Tennessee of late. He has scored 22+ points in seven of his last 10 games, including four of those in which he reached 29+ points. On top of his efficient scoring, he's also leading the team in rebounds, averaging 6.4 per game. Vanderbilt is going to have a tough test slowing him down on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick

I'm going to back Tennessee as an underdog in this spot. Vanderbilt is going to have a tough test against the elite front court of Tennessee. The Volunteers mainly stick to attacking the interior of their opponent's defense, and that's exactly where Vanderbilt is weak, allowing teams to shoot 48.9% from two-point range.

On top of that, look for rebounding to play a big role in the outcome of this game. Tennessee is the second-best rebounding team in the country, grabbing 59.4% of available boards. Now, they'll face a Vanderbilt that's outside the top 100 in that metric, grabbing 51.5% of boards.

Tennessee has the stylistic advantage in this game, so I'll take the points with the Vols.

Pick: Tennessee +3.5 (-115)

