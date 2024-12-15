How Kansas State Fans Reacted To DJ Giddens' NFL Draft Declaration
Kansas State star running back DJ Giddens officially declared for the 2025 Draft Saturday afternoon.
"After discussing all of my options with the people closest to me over the past couple of weeks, I believe that everything I've been through in my life has led me to this exact moment in time ready to chase my dream of playing in the National Football League, and with that, I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft!"
The All-Big 12 rusher has been one of the best at the position in school history. He's collected 3,087 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground and 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns.
So it's no surprise that fans and viewers were sentimental watching the superstar depart for the NFL.
"DJ Giddens is heading to the NFL, what an outstanding career," 247 Sports' Cole Carmody said. "DJ is truly one of the best running backs in K-State history. One of the coolest dudes you’ll ever meet, he’ll be extremely successful at the next level!"
Giddens entered Kansas State as a zero-star recruit but exits as one of the conference's top players.
He has shot up in draft projections, projected to potentially be selected as early as the second round. Giddens could aid a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars or Cincinnati Bengals.
Meanwhile, K-State will prepare for the Rate Bowl against Rutgers. They also need to regroup their offense, as they are now out on their top rusher and top two receivers from last season.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.