How To Watch Kansas State-BYU, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Feb. 15, 9:00 p.m. EST
Where: Marriott Center, Provo, UT
TV: ESPN+ (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State is on a six-game winning streak after defeating Arizona Tuesday night. Dug McDaniel had a season-high 24 points and five steals, continuing to spearhead the Wildcats' turnaround. Meanwhile, BYU's four-game win streak halted after going 1-2 stretch over the past couple weeks. Still, the Cougars won their matchup over West Virginia Tuesday night behind a 16-point performance by Egor Demin.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 11.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.7 AST
G Max Jones: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.6 AST
COUGARS
G Egor Demin: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.4 AST
G Richie Saunders: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST
G Trevin Knell: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST
F Mawot Mag: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.7 AST
C Keba Keita: 6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST
QUOTABLE: "The reason it’s so much fun right now is because of what we went through earlier with the struggles," coach Jerome Tang said after defeating Arizona. We’re not hugging each other because of the win. We’re hugging each other because of all the tears we cried, all the sweat, and all the rough times we went through. But we stuck together, so we’re even happier for each other.”
