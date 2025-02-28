How To Watch Kansas State-Colorado, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Mar. 2, 4:00 p.m. EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
TV: ESPN+
VITALS: Kansas State has lost four straight after its latest loss to UCF, including its second since losing Coleman Hawkins. Max scored a season-high 22 points, but Dug McDaniel and David N'Guessan could not pick up on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Colorado ranks last in the Big 12 after a Monday night loss to Kansas.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST
G Max Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST
C Ugonna Onyenso: 3.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 BLK
BUFFALOES
G Julian Hammond III: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST
G RJ Smith: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST
F Andrej Jakimovski: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST
F Sebastian Rancik: 6.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST
F Bangot Dak: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 BLK
QUOTABLE: "We gotta be better," coach Jerome Tang said after dropping to UCF Wednesday night. "We're not good enough to take plays off. Like, we lost the middle eight today, the 10-0 run to end the half and the 6-2 run to start the second half. That's a 14-point swing. I love our guys, toughness, grittiness, we keep fighting to come back and stuff. But at some point and time, we gotta not have to fight to come back. Just fight at the beginning, and then you don't have to worry about the comeback. "
