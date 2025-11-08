Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Nov. 8
Gonzaga enters the 2025-26 college basketball season as the No. 21-ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs blew past Texas Southern in their first game, but now they have a tough matchup against them on Saturday in Oklahoma.
The Sooners aren't ranked this season, but they're still going to be a competitive squad, and they have hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday night matchup.
Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma +11.5 (-115)
- Gonzaga -11.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma +450
- Gonzaga -625
Total
- OVER 162.5 (-110)
- UNDER 162.5 (-110)
Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Game Time: 10:30 pm ET
- Venue: Spokane Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Oklahoma Record: 1-0
- Gonzaga Record: 1-0
Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga Key Player to Watch
- Graham Ike, Forward - Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga's senior forward, Graham Ike, is going to play a big role in the Bulldogs' success this season. He averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists last season, but their key player in the interior. He played just 23 minutes in their season opener, but still managed to grab 11 rebounds, record four assists, and put up 13 points.
Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
The KenPom rankings are much higher on the Bulldogs than the AP Poll. They're ranked eighth in KenPom, and they're expected to be one of the best offensive teams in the country this season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma comes in at 56th in the KenPom rankings.
The Bulldogs are an experienced team, and it seems like each season they get off to a hot start and announce to the college basketball world that they'll once again be national championship contenders. That's why I'm not afraid to lay the points, despite Gonzaga being set as a double-digit favorite.
Pick: Gonzaga -11.5 (-105) via BetMGM
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!