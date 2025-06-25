Check Out NBA Draft Tape For Former K-State Star Coleman Hawkins
Former Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins probably isn't the first name you think of when looking at the NBA Draft.
However, he may be one we can still keep an eye on. NBC Sports released his Draft tape on Friday, highlighting several of his star performances from last season.
Hawkins withdrew from the Draft last year to spend his fifth collegiate season at Kansas State. He left a contending Illinois team for a Wildcats squad that just missed the NCAA Tournament. However, his addition, along with the other transfer portal acquisitions, gave the program hope of returning to the postseason.
Unfortunately, they fell way short. Their underwhelming start to conference play made it nearly impossible to clinch a postseason spot. Baylor officially eliminated Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament. Hawkins was highlighted as one of the primary factors contributing to the team's downfall. As one of the highest-paid players in the country, he was expected to perform at a high level nearly every night for the Wildcats.
Hawkins logged career bests in several statistical categories. However, the high turnover rate and drops in scoring, free-throw percentage, and field goal shooting tanked his Draft stock. Hawkins was passive on many occasions, failing to elevate as the headliner Kansas State needed to reach new heights.
Still, it was another season that displayed the forward's versatility, earning him All-Big 12 Third Team and partial pro-level conversations. Hawkins averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.8 steals last season.
The 2025 Draft begins Wednesday night.
