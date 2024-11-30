How To Watch Kansas State-Iowa State, Preview, Betting Lines
Game time: 6:30 pm., CT
Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
TV: ESPN2 / WatchESPN (link here)
Betting line: Wildcats +2.5
VITALS: Quarterback Avery Johnson is set to make his 13th career start as he has thrown for 2,297 yards and 19 TDs on 190-of-314 aim while adding 484 rushing yards and six scores. He is one of only four players in the country and the only Big 12 QB with at least 2,275 passing yards and 475 rushing yards. His 19 passing touchdowns are a new K-State record for a sophomore as he passed Josh Freeman (18 in 2007). K-State has now won at least eight games in each of the last four seasons, including 2024. It is the Wildcats' longest streak since doing so over the 2011 (10), 2012 (11), 2013 (8) and 2014 (9) seasons.
QUOTABLE
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell on Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson: “He’s such a talented runner and a really talented football player in general. I think a little bit is you have to use your wisdom (stop him). We’ve played some really talented quarterbacks that can run. His speed, his athleticism, his talent; those are hard," Campbell said. "We’re going to have to use our 12 and 13 opportunities that we’ve had so far to kind of navigate ourselves through the early part of the game.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI