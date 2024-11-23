How To Watch Kansas State-Liberty, Lineups, Betting Lines
Game time: 7 pm., CT
Where: UVI Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands
TV: ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here)
Betting line: Wildcats -1.5
VITALS: Senior David N'Guessan paced five Wildcats in double figures with a near double-double of 17 points and 9 rebounds, as K-State jumped out to a big lead en route to posting an 83-71 win over George Washington on day one of the 25th annual Paradise Jam on Friday night. N'Guessan has now scored in double figures in 6 consecutive games dating back to last season. Liberty is averaging 76.8 points on 50 percent shooting, including 36 percent from 3-point range, to go with 33.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game. The Flames are allowing 60.8 points on 41 percent shooting, including 33.3 percent from 3-point range. They are connecting on 60.2 percent from the free throw line.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G C.J. Jones
G Brendan Hausen
F Max Jones
C Coleman Hawkins
F David N'Guessan
FLAMES
G: Kaden Metheny
G: Colin Porter
C: Jayvon Maughmer
F: Zach Cleveland
F: Owen Aquino
QUOTABLE
K-State's Jerome Tang on Coleman Hawkins' early struggles: "So, his missed layups were all right, not all right, but it didn't bother me, because he got us thirteen rebounds and seven or more offensive rebounds, and he hadn't done that all year long, so it's been a point of emphasis," Tang shared. "And so he's gonna be alright."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI