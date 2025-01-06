How To Watch Kansas State-Oklahoma State, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Betting line: K-State (-6.5)
Money Line: KSU -180, OSU +150
Game time: Jan. 7, 8:00 p.m., EST
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK
TV: ESPN+ (watch here)
VITALS: The Wildcats are coming off their 12th consecutive road loss after dropping to TCU. They shot 6-for-28 from 3-point range and 39.1 percent from the field. They face an Oklahoma State team that ranks second-to-last in scoring offense and defense across the Big 12.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST
F Max Jones: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.1 AST
COWBOYS
Robert Jennings II: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST
Abou Ousmane: 11.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST
Jamyron Keller: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST
Khalil Brantley: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST
Bryce Thompson: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST
QUOTABLE: "It's the Big 12," Jerome Tang said on the season outlook after the TCU loss. "If we'd won the game, it's still the same. You have to flush it, kind of like golfers and tennis players. You know, it's one point, you move on to the next. It's one game. We have to move on to the next. We flush it and we start preparation. Preparation starts with treatment and whatever we have to do right now. We don't get to travel back tonight. So, we have to take care of their bodies, get them food and rest, and start our scout on Oklahoma State."
