How To Watch Kansas State-Rutgers In Rate Bowl, Betting Lines Etc
Game time: 3:30 pm., CT
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
TV: ESPN
Betting line: Wildcats -7
VITALS: K-State is the only team in the Big 12 to collect at least eight wins in a four-season stretch and one of
just nine Power 4 programs to claim that feat. A win in the Rate Bowl would give the Wildcats at least nine
wins in each of the last three seasons and join Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and
Oregon in that regard.
The Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a 1-3 mark in November after beginning the year at 7-1
and ranking as high as No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25. Key victories this season included a win at
Tulane, which resided in the top 25 for a majority of the season, wins against teams ranked No. 20 at the
time (Arizona and Oklahoma State), handing Colorado its only home loss of the season and defeating instate rival Kansas for the 16th straight season, which is tied for the longest active winning streak among
uninterrupted series.
QUOTABLE:
K-State coach Chris Klieman on not having running back DJ Giddens: "I'm excited to watch Dylan Edwards, I'm excited to watch Joe Jackson. Obviously, you throw Avery (Johnson) in that mix. We have some playmakers back there. One of the things I've challenged the offensive staff with is to try and utilize all those guys because they all can be productive. They can all make plays. In this brief prep we've had with all the other things we have going on, I like some of the things we have going."
