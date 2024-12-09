Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-Rutgers Rate Bowl, Betting Line, Etc

Jayden Armant

Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) looks to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

When: Dec. 26, 5:30 pm, EST

Betting Line: Wildcats -7.0

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

QUOTABLE

“We really are similar to Rutgers,” coach Chris Klieman said. “Running the football has been kind of our staple. The challenge for us is to be able to stop the run. That's something that we pride ourselves on but I know Rutgers does as well.”

