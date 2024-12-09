How To Watch Kansas State-Rutgers Rate Bowl, Betting Line, Etc
When: Dec. 26, 5:30 pm, EST
Betting Line: Wildcats -7.0
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
QUOTABLE
“We really are similar to Rutgers,” coach Chris Klieman said. “Running the football has been kind of our staple. The challenge for us is to be able to stop the run. That's something that we pride ourselves on but I know Rutgers does as well.”
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.
