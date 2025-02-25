Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-UCF, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch

The Wildcats travel to UCF for a make-or-break conference matchup Wednesday night.

Jayden Armant

Feb 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang looks on during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang looks on during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Game time: Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN+ (watch here)

VITALS: Kansas State has lost three straight since its six-game winning streak. Coleman Hawkins' production has dipped, and now the star forward is sidelined with a knee injury. David N'Guessan is coming off a 20-point performance, but his numbers have declined recently. The Wildcats face a UCF team that boasts high-level scorers but owns the worst defense in the Big 12.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Brendan Hausen: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST

G Dug McDaniel: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.7 AST

G Max Jones: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST

G C.J. Jones: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST

F David N'Guessan: 12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST

KNIGHTS

G Keyshawn Hall: 18.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST

G Darius Johnson: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST

G Mikey Williams: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.4 AST

G Jordan Ivy-Curry: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST

C Moustapha Thiam: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST

QUOTABLE: "We started off really slow, then we go on such a hot streak, to now losing three in a row again," Wildcats forward David N'Guessan said. "All you can think about is the next game and finishing out the season strong. I still think we've got a really good team that can make a run late. But it starts with the next game against UCF. One game at a time, and then make some noise in the Big 12 Tournament."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.