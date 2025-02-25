How To Watch Kansas State-UCF, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL
TV: ESPN+ (watch here)
VITALS: Kansas State has lost three straight since its six-game winning streak. Coleman Hawkins' production has dipped, and now the star forward is sidelined with a knee injury. David N'Guessan is coming off a 20-point performance, but his numbers have declined recently. The Wildcats face a UCF team that boasts high-level scorers but owns the worst defense in the Big 12.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.7 AST
G Max Jones: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST
G C.J. Jones: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST
F David N'Guessan: 12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST
KNIGHTS
G Keyshawn Hall: 18.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST
G Darius Johnson: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST
G Mikey Williams: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.4 AST
G Jordan Ivy-Curry: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST
C Moustapha Thiam: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST
QUOTABLE: "We started off really slow, then we go on such a hot streak, to now losing three in a row again," Wildcats forward David N'Guessan said. "All you can think about is the next game and finishing out the season strong. I still think we've got a really good team that can make a run late. But it starts with the next game against UCF. One game at a time, and then make some noise in the Big 12 Tournament."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.