How To Watch Kansas State-Wichita State, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Game time: Dec. 21, 7:00 pm, EST
Where: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, KS
TV: ESPN+ (link here)
VITALS: Like Witchita State, Kansas State is on a two-game losing streak heading into Saturday. The Wildcats couldn't complete their 20-point comeback against Drake Tuesday night, as Drake guards Bennett Stirtz and Mitch Mascari combined for 47 points. The Wildcats are last in the conference in rebounding, a statistic highlighted by coach Jerome Tang and assistant coach Jareem Dowling. David N'Guessan leads the team in scoring with 14.1 points, followed by Brendan Hausen (14.0) and Dug McDaniel (10.7) off the bench.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Brendan Hausen: 14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST
G C.J. Jones: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.5 AST
F Max Jones: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST
F David N'Guessan: 14.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 STL
SHOCKERS
G Justin Hill: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST
G Harlond Beverly: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST
G Bijan Cortes: 4.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST
F Corey Washington: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 BLK
C Quincy Ballard: 9.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 BLK
QUOTABLE: "I felt like when I touched the ball and was able to drive gaps and pitch it, we were able to make shots," Coleman Hawkins said after Drake loss. "So selfishly, I say I feel like good things were happening when I was touching the ball, but that's because other people were making plays off of that."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.