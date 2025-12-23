Klein hires former SEC assistant to lead Kansas State defensive backs

MANHATTAN, Kan. — New Kansas State coach Collin Klein continues to build his first coaching staff with the addition of former Arkansas co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

The Wildcats hired Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson to call the shots while Woodson provides veteran leadership and brings strong recruiting chops to the program.

"My family and I are incredibly excited to join the Kansas State family," Woodson said via press release. "I am grateful for the opportunity to pour into our players and help build something special here in Manhattan."

Woodson, a Mississippi native, served in the same capacity under former Arkansas coach Sam Pittman since the 2023 season. He was fired along with Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams and defensive line coach Deke Adams following a 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame to close the month of September.

"Marcus [Woodson] is a great addition to our defensive staff," Klein said of Woodson via Kansas State's press release. "He is of high character, hard working and a winner. I am excited for him to help lead our defense and develop our secondary."

The Razorbacks defense collectively struggled at each level this season, but Woodson performed admirably over his first two seasons with the secondary.

During the 2023 season, Woodson helped the Arkansas secondary to its best pass defense in 12 seasons, allowing just over 202 yards per game which ranked No. 31 nationally. The Razorbacks enjoyed a 99-spot improvement from the previous year.

Despite a 4-8 record, Arkansas allowed its fewest yards per game in a decade at 357, while Woodson's secondary scored five defensive touchdowns, leading all FBS teams.

He built a strong secondary during his tenure at Florida State as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. He led the Seminoles to a No. 4 finish nationally allowing just over 165 yards per game through the air.

Former Florida State safety Jammie Robinson earned back-to-back All-ACC First Team honors from 2021-2022, leading the team with 99 tackles. Robinson went on to be drafted in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. | Alicia Devine/Democrat

Woodson also tutored Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel, Jr. into an All-ACC First Team selection, finishing his career with 29 career pass breakups. He went on to be selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Peterson previously worked with Woodson at Fresno State during the 2014 and 2015 seasons where the duo helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2014 Mountain West Conference Championship Game and a berth in the Hawai'i Bowl.

Woodson develop Bulldogs safety Derron Smith to All-Mountain West Conference First Team honors before being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Coaching Resume

• 2005-2008: Millsaps (Miss.) College, defensive backs

• 2009-2013: Charleston Southern, defensive backs

• 2014-2015: Fresno State, defensive backs

• 2016-2017: Memphis, defensive backs

• 2018-2019: Auburn, defensive backs

• 2020-2022: Florida State, defensive backs

• 2023-2025: Arkansas, co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs

• 2026: Kansas State, co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs

More from Kansas State On SI