Illinois Fans Express Support For K-State's Coleman Hawkins After Baylor Loss
Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins regularly receives a lot of hate online from fans and pundits alike.
But if there's one fanbase that always supports Hawkins, it's his former Illinois Fighting Illini. One fan posted an Illinois fan in Foster Pavilion to cheer on Hawkins against Baylor Wednesday night. The former Illinois forward reposted the tweet with the caption: "Real ones."
The comment section was flooded with the same love and support for Hawkins. The fanbase will always remember his contributions to the team, including their recent Elite Eight run last season.
"Two B10 tournament championships, one B10 regular season champion, went to the NCAA every single year, went to the Elite Eight losing to the national champion," one fan tweeted. "You improved every year. Your success is undeniable, you’re a winner, an Illini legend, we love you, Hawk!"
Many Fighting Illini fans regularly beg Hawkins to return, as his departure to Manhattan, KS, seemingly negatively affected both parties.
Hell, even Kansas State fans were showing rare love for their star player.
After signing a massive NIL deal this summer, Hawkins has had a target on his back all season, with the expectation to perform at an exponential level. He and the Wildcats have hit a rough patch with a 7-11 record, including 1-6 in the Big 12. Hawkins is averaging 10.7 points, seven rebounds, and 4.4 assists. His versatility elevates his game, but his poor free-throwing shooting and questionable decision-making have hindered him this season.
Kansas State plays West Virginia (13-5, 4-3 in Big 12) Saturday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.