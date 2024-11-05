In Transfer Portal Era, K-State's Jerome Tang "Thankful" For Coaching Stability
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang begins his third season leading the Wildcats against New Orleans tonight at 8. inside Bramlage Coliseum.
Coach Tang brings in a bunch of new faces to the roster this season filled with transfers and recruits looking to make an impact. Illinois graduate transfer Coleman Hawkins looks to lead the revamped roster. The 58-year-old Tang, who is from San Fernando, Trinidad is grateful to be in his current position.
"I'm thankful. I'm just thankful to be able to keep doing this thing and it's a blessing," Tang said. "It's been a trying summer, even to the start of the season. We've got guys on the team who've had family members that have been sick or passed away and we've lost some close friends. My mom was in the hospital. So, there's been a lot of stuff going on, so we're just thankful for life, health and strength and just blessed to be here and be together."
The Wildcats finished 19-15 last season, including 8-10 in the Big 12.
K-State begins the new college basketball season with a six-game homestand before hitting the road on Saturday, Dec. 7 to face St. John's.
A big year lies ahead for coach Tang and the Wildcats, who are trying to make a return to the NCAA Tournament. It won't be easy in the loaded Big 12, which has several national-title contenders.
Jeremiah Artacho is a contributor for Kansas State On SI. He can be reached at jeremiahartacho@gmail.com or @JeremiahArtacho on X.