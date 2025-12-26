Kansas State Roster Tracker: Wildcats given late Christmas gift from defensive star

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats were on the receiving end of good news on the defensive side of the football Friday when defensive back Donovan McIntosh announced his return for the 2026 season.

He initially announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Dec. 18, but just more than a week later he's decided to "run it back" with new coach Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson.

Run it back 💜 pic.twitter.com/Uh0cUX1kcW — Donovan McIntosh (@Donovan__314) December 26, 2025

McIntosh finished this season as the Wildcats’ highest-graded cornerback after seeing just 55 snaps as a redshirt freshman during the 2024 season. He started eight games as a redshirt sophomore and allowed just 21 receptions on 41 attempts while forcing one interception and a pair of pass breakups.

Who's Staying?

Along with McIntosh, Kansas State will have running back Joe Jackson return following a breakout sophomore recorded 169 carries for 911 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

Six of his eight scores came over the final two games against Utah and Colorado where he proved to be a workhorse by rushing for 435 yards on nearly nine yards per carry.

His 293 yard performance at Utah Nov. 22 broke a longstanding school-record set by former running back Darren Sproles.

"Once I got the chance to talk to him, I told him that I was excited to finish what we started," Jackson said during the interview. "I'm really excited to get to work with him, win some games and compete for a national championship."

Jackson stepped up when Kansas State needed him most as Dylan Edwards suffered an early season injury, causing him to miss the rest of the 2025 season.

His return gives the Wildcats some hope moving forward this offseason and gives Klein a foundational centerpiece to build on in a run-heavy offense.

Who's Out?

LB Austin Romaine

RB Dylan Edwards

DE Tobi Osunsanmi

OL Devin Vass

DE Ryan Davis

DB Colby McCalister

WR Callen Barta

WR Jacques Spradley-Demps

CB Amarion Fortenberry

TE Brayden Loftin

TE Andrew Metzger

WR Jemyri Davis

DE Truman Griffith

RB JB Price

DL Chiddi Obiazor

The departure of leading pass catcher Jayce Brown to the transfer portal stings, and leaves a notable void to fill. Brown finished the season with more than 712 receiving yards five touchdowns, forcing Kansas State to replace his production and leadership.

The former FCS product from West Georgia was a bright spot for an up and down defense last season. Moss recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 2025.

With Moss' departure, it forces Kansas State's new defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson to rebuild his secondary as VJ Payne and Gunner Maldonado are set to graduate.

DE Tobi Osunsanmi

Osunsanmi was a valuable piece to the Kansas State defense over the past two seasons, finishing his time in Manhattan with 50 career tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

LB Austin Romaine

The Wildcats' defense took a hit Monday as one of its best tacklers has opted to transfer when the portal opens Jan. 2. Romaine, a two-time All-Big 12 linebacker finished his time at Kansas State with 184 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles across three seasons.

He missed three games due to injury and played with a club on his hand left hand throughout the latter stages of the season.

