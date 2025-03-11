Is Kansas State's Chris Klieman A Top 25 College Football Coach?
Kansas State football fans just got one more reason to be optimistic for next season. One Athletic article ranked Chris Klieman among the best head coaches in college football.
18. Chris Klieman, Kansas State (2024: No. 16)
Klieman keeps Kansas State in the upper quadrant of the Big 12, though last season the 9-4 Wildcats went 5-4 in conference play. Klieman, a four-time FCS national champion at North Dakota State, is 28-12 over the past three seasons and has won at least eight games in five of his six years at K-State.
Kansas State football has been predicted to place atop the Big 12 next season with an elevated Avery Johnson and stability in the defensive unit. The program also added five-star tight end Linkon Cure, anticipated to be one of the best offensive additions in the last few seasons.
ONE DRAFT EXPERT LIKES DJ GIDDENS ON KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens' skillset and collegiate production have led many to pair him with possible suitors, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
Giddens finished his Wildcats career with 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, along with 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns. KC Sports Network's Kent Swanson said he prefers to see Giddens in Kansas City over Kansas' Devin Neal.
"Boy, that's tough," Swanson said on the Verbal Commitment Podcast last Saturday. "I know it's tough to just look outside of prisms of the Chiefs, but even scheme-specific, I think both of these guys present different things to different schemes. I think they're probably both Round 4 guys, and I think you probably give the nod to Giddens right now."
