Kansas State's Chris Klieman Stands Firm On CFP Expansion Stance
The College Football Playoff (CFP) may be expanding again.
The topic has been discussed among the Power Four conferences for months, but there hasn't been much progress. Various models have been considered, with expansion to 16 teams appearing popular among the conferences. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark shared their opinions on the issue.
Klieman voiced his support for an expanded 16-team CFP at the Big 12 Media Day on Tuesday.
"The perfect landing spot [for the College Football Playoff] is 16 teams," Klieman said. "I would eliminate the byes. Everyone should play the same number of games."
Yormark has advocated for a "5+11" model where the five highest-ranked conference champions would be the top five seeds, while the next 11 teams would receive at-large bids.
"We continue to believe that the 5-11 model proposed by the Big 12 and the ACC is the right playoff format for college football," Yorkman said. "We want to earn it on the field. We do not need a professional model because we're not the NFL. We are college football, and we must act like it."
Kansas State is searching for its first CFP berth in program history. They've already been getting outside nods to make the postseason, including the most recent laud from Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.
The CFP has until Dec. 1 to notify ESPN of their decision on the new CFP model moving forward. There is plenty of debate on the matter, but we know where Klieman and Yormark stand.
