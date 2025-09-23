Jerome Tang Previews Kansas State Men's Basketball as Practices Begin
The wait is almost over for Kansas State men’s basketball fans. Head coach Jerome Tang met with the media on Monday to preview the start of official practice this week.
With a roster blending seasoned returners and a strong group of newcomers, Tang provided insights into his philosophy and goals. He also emphasized what fans can expect as the Wildcats prepare for the 2025-26 season.
Head Coach Jerome Tang on Preparation and Practice
"You know, just like once you start grinding, you know, we get to spin, we try to do a little bit of a lot to try and put some things in place, so that when you start practice, they kind of have an idea of a little bit about everything you want to do," Tang said during the conference.
His comments reflect a coaching style that emphasizes versatility with multiple concepts early. It's also giving players a framework for success before practice officially begins.
Tang, entering his fourth season with the Wildcats, is excited about the extended time allowed in practices. Teams are allotted four hours per day, a flexibility he plans to maximize.
"If we allot 15 minutes to work on something, and I don't like how it's going, I can just reset the clock and we'll add another 10-15 minutes, because you have four hours in a day that you can practice," Tang explained. This segmented approach will allow the team to fine-tune both offensive and defensive execution in real time.
Reflecting on the previous season, Tang admitted, "I wasn't the best version of myself last year." He explained that understanding the balance between expectation and patience is a critical lesson.
"Expectation without grace leads to disappointment and frustration," Tang said. He acknowledged moments of frustration stemmed from expecting young adults, aged 18-23, to act like seasoned professionals. This season, Tang intends to lead with greater grace and patience while still maintaining high standards.
Roster and Early Season Challenges
The Wildcats’ roster includes four returning lettermen, senior C.J. Jones, juniors Mobi Ikegwuruka and Taj Manning, and sophomore David Castillo, alongside 10 newcomers. This group features five Division I transfers, four international players, and a top-100 high school recruit, Exavier Wilson.
Tang and his staff are tasked with determining which eight players will consistently demonstrate toughness to earn significant playing time.
The team’s non-conference schedule promises early tests. It includes matchups against Creighton on Dec. 13 and Indiana on Nov. 25, preparing them for the rigors of the Big 12.
With 32 days until their first exhibition game at Missouri on Oct. 24 and a home exhibition against Newman on Halloween, the Wildcats are gearing up for a season of growth. The regular season tips off on Nov. 4 against UNC Greensboro.