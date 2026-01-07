Arizona State vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The BYU Cougars are off to an unbelievable start to its season, sitting at 13-1 through its first 14 games and they started their Big 12 schedule by beating Kansas State by double-digits. Tonight, they'll host the Arizona State Sun Devils, who are on a three-game losing streak.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet prediction for tonight's Big 12 showdown.
Arizona State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Arizona State +16.5 (-110)
- BYU -16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona State +950
- BYU -1700
Total
- OVER 165.5 (-110)
- UNDER 165.5 (-110)
Arizona State vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 7
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: Marriott Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN
- Arizona State Record: 9-5 (0-1 in Big 12)
- BYU Record: 13-1 (1-0 in Big 12)
Arizona State vs. BYU Betting Trends
- The OVER is 8-2 in Arizona State's last 10 games
- BYU is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games vs. Arizona State
- The OVER is 6-1 in Arizona State's last seven road games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in BYU's last seven games
- BYU has won 10 straight games
Arizona State vs. BYU Key Player to Watch
- A.J. Dybantsa, F - BYU
A.J. Dybantsa has started to close the gap on Cameron Boozer in the race for the Wooden Award as the nation's best player. The true freshman is averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He dominates the interior, so Arizona State will have to find a way to slow him down if the Sun Devils want any hope of staying in this game.
Arizona State vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
I think BYU is a bit overrated in this spot. They're a great defensive team, but they have enough deficiencies in other areas that I think Arizona State is the side to back at this big a spread. The Sun Devils rank in the top half of the country in virtually every metric, so it's not like they're bad enough that BYU is going to steamroll them from start to finish.
BYU has a bit of a turnover problem, turning the ball over on 14.8% of its possessions. That's good news for Arizona State, as one of the Sun Devils' biggest strengths is their ability to force turnovers. They rank 58th in opponent turnover rate, forcing a turnover on 19.4% of their opponents' possessions.
Let's take the points with Arizona State.
Pick: Arizona State +16.5 (-110) via Caesars
Claim 20 100% profit boosts when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code ‘SICZR20X’. This Caesars Sportsbook promo allows you to double your winnings on 20 bets after depositing $10 and placing a $1 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!