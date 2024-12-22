Jerome Tang Says Inconsistency Is Killing Kansas State
The Kansas State Wildcats had their best offensive performance in school history against UAPB on Dec. 1.
They've been winless since. Their one-half performances illustrate the three losses, whether they were blown out in the second half or came back from lackluster starts. Coach Jerome Tang says players' inconsistency makes evaluating and making internal changes difficult.
"[Consistency] is what we haven't been able to get, whether at practice or in games," Tang said. "Buddy goes for 20 tonight, but then we have other guys who don't play up to what we expect from them. As a coach, it's hard to figure out what to do if you don't what you're gonna get from each guy every night. So we have to figure out how can we get the same production from each guy every night, rather than guessing."
KANSAS STATE SIGNS FORMER BOSTON COLLEGE WR JERAND BRADLEY
Kansas State is making moves within the transfer portal before it closes within the week. Their most recent acquisition was former Boston College wide receiver Jerand Bradley.
Bradley had just six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Eagles. However, he compiled 92 receptions for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns with Texas Tech, illustrating his ability to produce. He will have many opportunities to replicate this in Manhattan, with the Wildcats reeling after losing their top two receivers.
