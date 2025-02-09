K-State Cheering On Kansas City Chiefs' Felix Anudike-Uzomah In Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night in their second Super Bowl matchup in three years.
Former Kansas State standout Felix Anudike-Uzomah is among the Chiefs who are looking to continue their dynasty with a fourth title under Patrick Mahomes.
The two-time Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year still has the support from Manhattan, KS.
Anudike-Uzomah has been quiet this postseason with just three tackles and one sack. Still, the unpredictable nature of the big game leaves room for any stories to transpire.
K-STATE QUARTERBACK AVERY JOHNSON HINTING AT BREAKOUT SEASON?
Expectations are high for Kansas State signal-caller Avery Johnson next season from the outside.
But none are bigger than the ones he sets for himself. Johnson's latest Instagram message was aimed toward those who still have doubts about him.
"Watch me shake the world and wake up everyone who sleepin' on me," Johnson wrote in the caption.
Johnson finished the 2024 season with 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, rushing 113 times for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a decent but slightly underwhelming sophomore display, leaving more to be desired next season. However, his dual-threat ability gives him a massive upside at the collegiate level.
Kansas State will have to regroup after losing Conor Riley to Dallas, but its offense should remain among the top in the conference. The standard for Johnson and the Wildcats remains the same: participating in the postseason.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.