K-State Fine With DJ Giddens In Passing Game But Want More From WRs
Kansas State never expected to have a running back leading the team in receptions through two games of the season.
For now, they are OK with DJ Giddens leading the way with seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.
"When he catches a 40-some yard touchdown on fourth down, you're obviously very good with that," offensive coordinator Connor Riley said. "It goes back to the same questions that are being asked around here is, `Can we get this guy the ball?"'
Riley said he eventually wants more productions from Jayce Brown and Keagan Johnson. There's also the tight end core, led by Will Swanson and Brayden Loftin.
"One thing that I do know and I do like about it is our starting quarterback feels comfortable throwing the ball to him [Giddens], which is a good thing," Riley said. "... On some other situations, we need to get other guys involved and we're very aware of that."
MORE AGGRESSION FROM OFFENSE
Riley said he would like to get more reps for the offense with hopes of developing more rhythm.
"When we do get in rhythm and you saw us get in a rhythm in the second half this past week, I believe we scored on three straight possessions," Riley said. "I think we were rolling. I'll be the first to admit, I didn't as a play-caller, wasn't aggressive enough on the last series."
He feels that has slow some of the development.
"That's what we have to do right now, to find way to continue to get rhythm so we can convert on third down," Riley said. "And ultimately stay on the field so we can get the rep count up."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI