K-State Football Loses Recruiting Battle To Former Big 12 Rival
The Kansas State Wildcats and Missouri Tigers have not been in the same conference since 2012 but still remain in stiff competition for top recruits. This battle was evident Friday as Missouri landed 2026 four-star linebacker Keenan Harris. Harris announced his commitment on social media Friday evening.
Harris is 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds. He plays both linebacker and safety. Last season, he was a big part of St. Louis University High School's (SLUH) defense, contributing to the Jr. Billikens' 7-5 record. Harris would have been the second linebacker and first safety in K-State's 2026 recruiting class, joining Dejon Ackerson, a three-star (On 3) recruit from Putnam City High School.
According to 247 Sports, Kansas State has scheduled 39 visits with 2026 prospects through June 20, including two visits from linebackers and three from safeties. Harris made an unofficial visit to Kansas State on Oct. 29, 2022. Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Oregon also recruited Harris.
Missouri now has two 2026 class recruits, boasting the former St. Louis star and four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar (La Salle College High School).
K-State coach Chris Klieman and his staff lost out on Harris this time, missing an opportunity to build on the rebuilding unit. Still, with the transfer portal, the SLUH product may wear the purple and grey before the end of his college career.
