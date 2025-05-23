Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theorists Could Spell Trouble For Will Howard In Pittsburgh
When looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule this season, many believe some of the premiere matchups were made under the assumption they signed Aaron Rodgers.
One of them is Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, who highlighted the Steelers opener against the New York Jets and Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' two former teams.
"I know the league said that had nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers, and it was more about Mike Tomlin. I disagree with them, I think they're lying," Roethlisberger said on his podcast Tuesday.
So what does this mean for ex-Kansas State quarterback Will Howard?
Well, it may signal that Rodgers's signing is more solidified than some thought. He has delayed any news about a potential signing, but outsiders seem to anticipate Pittsburgh as the final destination.
This means Howard will only have more competition heading into next season, and much further from the starting spot. He was always projected as the third quarterback, but had a better chance competing against just Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.
Steelers fans have seen enough from Rudolph, and it is unlikely he would last the entire season under center. This opens the door for Howard, as he will likely beat out veteran Skylar Thompson for the position. However, when Rodgers enters back into the mix, Howard's chances dwindle.
Nevertheless, Howard expressed excitement learning under Rodgers, embracing the opportunity to play behind a four-time MVP.
"I don't know what's going to happen, who knows, that's all over my head," Howard said to Kay Adams on Tuesday. "I'd love to be in a room and learn from him."
