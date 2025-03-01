K-State Hoping QB Avery Johnson Reaches Another Level This Season
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had a strong season in his first year as the starter.
Offensive coordinator Matt Wells now is waiting for the next step. Here's what Wells had to say about Johnson entering this season in an interview with KC Sports Network.
"Lots of good and still lots of steps to take," Wells said. "I know some of the records he's broke, I'm happy for him. I find great pleasure and joy in those, too. Those are real things. There's been a lot of good quarterbacks come through this program. For him to break some, says something about the level of success he's had ... I just think there's more growth."
FORMER K-STATE QB GETS HIGH GRADE
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has seen his draft stock surge after a championship run in his first year at Ohio State. Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, including his 231-yard performance to defeat Notre Dame in the CFP title game.
Still, some aren't as high on the Wildcats veteran, including veteran NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper. Kiper has Howard at No. 7 among the prospected signal-callers, behind players like Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
To be fair, Howard didn't really garner any attention until his fifth season. He also boasted a wide array of weapons at Ohio State, which may not be the case for his immediate entrance into the NFL.
K-STATE'S JACOB PARRISH BETTING ON HIMSELF IN 2025 DRAFT
Former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish had an impressive debut at the NFL Combine.
He's just grateful for the chance to compete for a spot in the NFL Draft.
"It's a blessing, I’m blessed for this opportunity," Parrish said. "Not many guys get this opportunity, Imma make full on it."
Parrish recorded 102 tackles, five interceptions, 23 pass deflections, and five tackles for loss in his three seasons in Manhattan, KS, earning the All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions each of his last two years.
"I'm a physical guy," Parrish said. "I might not be the biggest, but that's my mindset. I grew up wrestling, so I love hitting and just playing football. I love playing man coverage; that's what I'm really good at and I take pride in that."
