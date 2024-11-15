K-State Looks To Control The Game By Stifling Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt
The Kansas State Wildcats look to emphasize defense to defeat Arizona State on Saturday.
The Wildcats are setting their sights on containing Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, who has 1,631 yards, 14 touchdowns, and a pass completion rate of 62 percent.
He is also similar to Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson in wanting to run when necessary. Leavitt rushed for 77 yards on 10 carries against Kansas on Oct. 5. He rushed for 22 yards on 11 carries against UCF on Nov. 9.
As a result, the Wildcats are looking to utilize one of their biggest defensive strengths.
The Wildcats are second in the Big 12 in sacks with 25. Senior defensive end Brendan Mott is leading the conference with eight sacks and second with 9.5 tackles for loss.
The more Kansas State can neutralize Leavitt's abilities, the better position they can control the game.
"We're going to have to control the line of scrimmage and change a line of scrimmage," Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said. "We're not going to be successful I don't feel like tackling this guy if he's able to run downhill at 45 degree angles. Our ability to get knock back, our ability to move, our ability to change direction. Those are going to be Paramount as they are in any week in any run defensive thing. I mean philosophically that's not us. I mean we're not to catch you and read you. I mean we're going to try to be disruptive every chance we can and hopefully we can do that and keep him bottled up get him stopping his feet in the back field."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI