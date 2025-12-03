SI

Dan Lanning Had Confident Message After Both Oregon Coordinators Landed HC Jobs

Karl Rasmussen

Dan Lanning has had every one of his Oregon coordinators go on to earn head coaching roles.
Since arriving at Oregon, Dan Lanning has been one of the most successful college football coaches in the nation. That success has rubbed off onto his coordinators, too.

Lanning has employed three coordinators in his tenure with the Ducks, two offensive and one defensive. All three have moved on to bigger roles, becoming head coaches at some notable programs.

In 2022, former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham departed the program to take a head coaching role at Arizona State. A few years later, his predecessor, Will Stein, is departing to replace Mark Stoops as the head coach of his hometown school, Kentucky. In addition to Stein, beloved defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is also headed for the exit door, having agreed to a deal to take over as the head coach at Cal.

As such, the Oregon coaching staff will look plenty different next year, but Lanning isn’t worried about it. In fact, he’s expecting a similar trend to follow with whomever the program hires to replace the now-vacant coordinator roles.

“The next coordinators we hire here, they’re probably going to go become head coaches too,” Lanning said Wednesday, via Zachary Neel of DucksWire.

Lanning certainly has a great track record of getting coordinators into top head coaching positions, and he’s abundantly aware that whoever joins the coaching staff next will generate plenty of interest in future coaching cycles.

