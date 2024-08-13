K-State Potential Hoops Recruit Transfers To Nation's No. 1 Prep Team
The Kansas State basketball program is in the mix for some of the nation's top players this year.
One of them gets to showcase his skills for the No. 1 high school team in the country. Guard Darryn Peterson announced he was transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. Last year he played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Prolific Prep has produced NBA players Josh Jackson, Gary Trent Jr., and Jalen Green. Last year they had three McDonald's All-Americans.
Peterson is expected to visit Manhattan, Kan., at some this fall. It is more proof coach Jerome Tang is at least putting the program in contention to land top talent.
Peterson joins four-star wing Cam Ward and A.J. Dybantsa as recent top-tier recruits to have interest in the Wildcats.
Ward, out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, will spend his senior year at Largo High School. He is the No. 52-ranked player on the ESPN 100 while 247Sports list him at No. 62. The athletic wing can score on all three levels, thriving on the inside largely due to his athleticism. He's also a desirable asset on the defensive end with a non-stop intensity, allowing him to guard multiple positions.
The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa is rated No. 1 player in the country. He averaged 22.6 points during the Elite Youth Basketball League.
Landing all three won't come easy because the Wildcats are in competition with some of the best programs. But at least they are in the conversation.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI