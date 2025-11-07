Kansas vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 7
We have a fun college basketball matchup ahead of us between two ranked teams when the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 25 UNC Tar Heels is an out-of-conference showdown.
Both teams put up 94 points in their season opener, steamrolling inferior opponents. Now, let's see how they stack up in a fascinating matchup between two NCAA Tournament hopefuls.
Kansas vs. UNC Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kansas +1.5 (-104)
- UNC -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Kansas +114
- UNC -137
Total
- OVER 158.5 (-110)
- UNDER 158.5 (-110)
Kansas vs. UNC How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 7
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Dean E. Smith Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas Record: 1-0
- UNC Record: 1-0
Kansas vs. UNC Key Player to Watch
- Darryn Peterson, G - Kansas Jayhawks
Darryn Peterson has quickly become a co-favorite to win the Wooden Award after the first game of the season. He put up 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block against Central Arkansas in their opening game. Can he put up a similar performance against the Tar Heels on Friday night?
Kansas vs. UNC Prediction and Pick
It's hard to gather much information from the opening game of the season, but I'm going to put my faith in the team that has a Wooden Award contender in Darryn Peterson. He had one of the best performances of the week against Central Arkansas and will play a significant role in tonight's game.
The KenPom rankings don't like the Tar Heels as much as the AP Poll does, putting the Tar Heels as the No. 30 team in the country, while Kansas is ranked correctly at No. 19.
Let's back Kansas as a slight underdog in this one.
Pick: Kansas +114 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!