UConn vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Player to Watch for Tuesday, Dec. 2
The No. 5 UConn Huskies are on the road on Tuesday night to take on No. 21 Kansas in a matchup between two of the best squads in college basketball this season.
Kansas is off to a 6-2 start this season, as it hasn’t had projected top-five pick Darryn Peterson for most of the campaign due to a hamstring issue.
"He has practiced,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said of Peterson ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with UConn. “He's gone up and down [in practice]. The hesitancy I have is that before we announce anything is, he has to test out medically from a strength and flexibility standpoint. And we'll know that in the morning. So still no answer but we'll be able to say something definitively in the morning."
With Peterson’s status up in the air, oddsmakers have set the Huskies as 1.5-point favorites in this game, although these teams are both -110 to win the game on the moneyline.
Dan Hurley’s group suffered a loss to Arizona earlier this season, but it bounced back on Friday with a big win over a ranked Illinois squad.
Can the Huskies beat another ranked opponent on Tuesday?
Here’s a look at the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
UConn vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UConn -1.5 (+102)
- Kansas +1.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- UConn: -110
- Kansas: -110
Total
- 141.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
UConn vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- UConn record: 6-1
- Kansas record: 6-2
UConn vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch
Silas Demary Jr., Guard, UConn
A transfer from Georgia, Demary has been the engine of the UConn offense this season, averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from 3.
Demary is also a strong defender, averaging 1.9 steals per game for the Huskies. There’s a chance he draws the Peterson assignment if the five-star freshman is able to suit up on Tuesday night.
Earlier this season, Demary had 21 points in a win over BYU, and he did not miss a shot in the Huskies’ win over Illinois, finishing with nine points, three rebounds and three assists.
If he’s able to shoot the ball at a high clip, this loaded UConn offense is tough to stop.
UConn vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
With Peterson’s status up in the air for this game, the Huskies are a terrific bet to continue ripping through the gauntlet of a schedule that they’ve had this season.
UConn already has wins over a ranked BYU team, a ranked Illinois team and it lost by just four – without Tarris Reed – against a top-five Arizona squad.
Kansas did knock off Tennessee without Peterson, but it also lost to North Carolina with him in the lineup.
The Jayhawks are just 20th in KenPom’s latest rankings while the Huskies are seventh despite facing the three teams that were ranked in the top-15.
I love UConn to pick up a huge road win on Tuesday night.
Pick: UConn Moneyline (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
