K-State QB Avery Johnson Confident In Keagan Johnson’s Leadership Skills
Every successful football program needs leaders across the field.
The Kansas State Wildcats are no exception.
Wide receiver Keagan Johnson is fairly new to K-State, joining the team after his sophomore season at Iowa. He played a solid role in the Wildcats offense as a junior, but quarterback Avery Johnson is expecting major improvements elsewhere.
"He for sure is more locked in," Johnson said. "I think the biggest jump he had this offseason is he really took in that leadership. He's really a quiet keep to himself type of guy. This offseason, we had to call on him just to step up and be more vocal."
The 6-foot, 206-pound wideout concluded last year with 24 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns. His quarterback says he looks "light years" ahead of last year.
"Whenever he does talk, he has a lot of good things to say," Johnson said. "A lot of people can learn from Keagan because he's played college football. He's played in some of the highest games on the highest stage."
Not only is Johnson excited for a second season alongside the former Hawkeye, but he's also unfazed by losing key weapon, tight end Ben Sinnott.
"We've had some guys step up," Johnson shared. "I'm really impressed with what we've put forward so far," Johnson said. "Here, we're going to utilize our tight ends. We're going to use two, three guys at a time."
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @Anthony Pasci.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media:
Facebook: K-State On SI
Twitter:@KStateOnSI