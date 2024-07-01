K-State Quarterback Avery Johnson To Linkon Cure Could Be A Special Combination
It made perfect sense for tight end Linkon Cure to spend time with Kansas State sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson during his official visit.
A lot is expected of Johnson in his first season starting as the Wildcats signal caller.
He gave the college football world a taste of his talents in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, becoming K-State’s first true freshman quarterback to lead the Wildcats to a bowl victory. Johnson was one of three true freshmen to accomplish that feat in 2023.
In the 28-19 bowl win over North Carolina State, Johnson threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Last week, Bleacher Report mentioned Johnson as one of the top new quarterbacks to start at an elite program.
Bleacher Report said Johnson is another exciting dual-threat talent and offers a little more experience since K-State routinely used him in a package role as a freshman. Johnson has much to prove as a high-volume passer, but the program is understandably thrilled about his playmaking ability.
How does this relate to Cure? At 6-foot-6, 220-pounds, Cure has the physical size and pedigree to play as a true freshman, which could mean two seasons catching the ball from an experienced, talented quarterback.
Cure is a 5-star recruit and is currently ranked the No. 2 tight end in the country in the 2025 class.
Like Johnson, Cure is an all-around athlete. He is a two-time Kansas 3A state champion in the 300 hurdles and he averaged 11.2 points on his Goodland High School basketball team, helping the squad reach the state championship game.
For good reasons, K-State football program and fan base are excited this afternoon, thinking about the possibilities of a team with Johnson and Cure playing together.
At 4 p.m. central time, they will find out if it happens when Cure makes his decision. The other three schools are Kansas, Oregon and Texas A&M.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI.
