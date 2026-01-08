Fernando Mendoza Had Deep Answer When Asked What Hype Song He Listens to Before Games
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has had a dream season with the Hoosiers and will have a chance on Friday night to make it even more special as a win over Oregon in their College Football Playoff semifinal game in Atlanta would send Indiana to the national title game for the first time in program history.
The Heisman winner, who could very well be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, has remained poised all season long in the biggest of moments, which is something you want from your star quarterback.
On Wednesday, Mendoza was asked by a reporter about what kind of music he listens to before games to get hyped up. The 22-year-old had a deep answer to that, saying he doesn't listen to anything.
Instead, he does two other things.
"Pregame honestly I don't listen to hype songs because I have to stay cool, calm, and collected," Mendoza said. "I actually meditate before the game. I meditate, I pray and I think praying, in a way, is meditation to help myself be in my thoughts and being able to execute the plan as quarterback is a cerebral position."
Mendoza and the Hoosiers haven't lost a game this season heading into Friday night's showdown with the Ducks. These two teams are very familiar with each other as they played earlier this year in Oregon, where Indiana was able to get a huge 30-20 win on the road. Mendoza didn't have his best game in that one as he threw for 215 yards and one touchdown but he did enough to lead the Hoosiers to a big win in a hostile environment.
Now everything will be on the line in their second meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.