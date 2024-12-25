K-State's Austin Moore, Brendan Mott Express Sentiments Ahead Of Rate Bowl Against Rutgers
Kansas State's Rate Bowl Thursday night will be the final chapter for many players exiting the program.
Linebacker Austin Moore and defensive end Brendan Mott were among those expressing their emotions heading into their last games. Moore's immediate focus is winning the game but he said he will "miss [playing] a lot."
"My focus is really just gonna be on the game, I think it's gonna hit me after it's over," Moore said. "Hopefully, we'll be celebrating a win on the field with family and all that."
Mott, the 2024 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, expressed the same sentiments.
"It'll be emotional for sure," Mott said. "It helps with all the Bowl prep and weeks we've had leading up to this to reflect on it and enjoy the last moments in the facility and with my teammates. It'll be a little bittersweet because it's been six years. But I'm just excited for one last go-around with my teammates and my coaches to go out there and have fun with all my family in the stands."
As Kansas State prepares for Rutgers in the Rate Bowl Thursday night, Wildcats coach Chris Klieman details the challenges in stopping their offense.
Klieman praised the Scarlet Knights' offensive game plan, specifically acknowledging running back Kyle Monangai (won't play) and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
"They're an offense that kind of mimics ours," Klieman said. "They wanna punch you in the mouth and run the football down the throat. They wanna utilize the play action, the shotgun, and the RPOs."
He says playing a similar offense can be an advantage with knowledge of their scheme, but they need to execute to properly match up.
