K-State's Avery Johnson Assists In Recruiting Pitch For Highly-Touted Linkon Cure
The Kansas State Wildcats are hosting one of the nation's top recruits this weekend in Manhatta.
To help the recruiting pitch, they are enlisting the help of what many are projecting as one of the top quarterbacks in college football. Highly-rated tight end Linkon Cure is on campus for a visit, with Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson among his hosts.
Johnson posted a picture of them together Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter. The caption above the photo read: "what we thinking yall?"
They're obviously thinking of a way to get Cure in a Wildcats uniform for the 2025 season. If they can land Cure, it would be a great get for coach Chris Klieman. Cure would add to a class that is already coming along nicely.
He is the No. 2 rated player nationally at his position. Last year Cure caught 42 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. A 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect, he is a coveted five-star recruit who has skills that will help any top Division I program. He is also being recruited by Oregon, Texas A & M and Kansas.
If he commits over the weekend, Cure will become the 11th high school verbal for the Wildcats. Here are the others:
Dominic Mitchell, 6-1 safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona)
Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback Desmet (Missouri)
Will Kemna 6-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.)
Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas)
Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback Derby (Kansas)
Adonis Moise, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds wide receiver, IMG Academy (Florida)
Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225-pounds defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas)
Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230-pounds linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska)
JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175-pounds, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida)
Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210-pounds linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas)
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K State On SI. He can be reached at shanderich@gmail.com