Eagles’ Lane Johnson Makes Decision On Returning for 14th NFL Season

Longtime Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson is set to return to the organization for his 14th season in the NFL, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Johnson, a former first-round pick in 2013 and a six-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent his entire career in Philadelphia, and he’s set to return for another go-around in 2026. Johnson will turn 36 next season, but he remains one of the league’s premier offensive linemen.

Last season, injuries limited Johnson to just 10 games. He missed the final seven games of the season after sustaining a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

Johnson is under contract with the Eagles through the 2027 season. By agreeing to return in 2026, the veteran right tackle will collect a $1.3 million base salary and a signing bonus of $40.4 million. He’ll count for $24.039 million against the cap.

Johnson is the longest tenured Eagle on the roster heading into the ‘26 campaign. He’s played in 168 regular-season games for Philadelphia and 15 playoff games, winning two Super Bowls. He’s made two All-Pro First Teams and two All-Pro Second Teams in his illustrious career.

This will mark Johnson’s first season in Philadelphia without offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who left the organization this offseason after 13 seasons. Johnson’s rookie year was Stoutland’s first season with the Eagles.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated