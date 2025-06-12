K-State's Avery Johnson Climbing Rankings As Top Big 12 Quarterback
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12.
In a ranking by College Football Report, Johnson was listed fifth among the 16 starting quarterbacks in the conference. Ranked ahead of him were Josh Hoover (TCU), Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor).
This past season, Johnson threw for 2,712 yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns, while adding 605 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. He led the Wildcats to nine wins, including a 44-41 comeback victory over Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. In his first full season as the starting quarterback, Johnson proved that he belongs not only with the Big 12's best but among the top in the nation.
Some fans even believe Johnson's performance last season warrants a higher spot in the rankings.
Johnson has recently cracked the top five in another Big 12 category: NIL revenue.
The junior quarterback is partnering with CVS Pharmacy and internet provider WTC Fiber, in addition to his team-up local beverage manufacturer Bevhub to launch his own strawberry lemonade soft drink. Johnson's NIL valuation ($1.6 million) ranks No. 3 among Big 12 quarterbacks, trailing behind Leavitt ($3.1 million) and Hoover ($2.4 million).
Johnson is climbing the conference ranks but needs to continue upholding this standard to live up to the team's growing 2025 expectations.
More Kansas State News
Aaron Rodgers Taking Opposite Brett Favre Approach With Will Howard
Kansas State Will Kick Off Home Schedule With A Fresh Look
Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Still Doesn't Stand For Will Howard Disrespect