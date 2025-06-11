Aaron Rodgers Taking Opposite Brett Favre Approach With Will Howard
As a 17-year NFL veteran, Aaron Rodgers has a wealth of experience to pass on to the next generation.
The newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who joined the team on Jun. 6, could be stepping into a mentorship role for presumed backup Will Howard. With Rodgers' best days in the league likely behind him and the former Kansas State quarterback just beginning his NFL journey, the team may have a solid succession plan in place.
During a press conference at the Steelers' mandatory minicamp, he shared his first impressions of Howard and discussed how he plans to support the young quarterback.
"Will's a good kid," Rodgers emphasized. "We've got to talk a little bit. I thought he did really well today. He seems pretty bright. Going through the progressions really well. I'm going to be with him every single day and every single meeting. I’m going to help him out as much as I can.”
It's interesting to see Rodgers embrace a leadership role early, especially considering how rocky his first couple of years were under former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Farve. Their strained relationship is well documented, including when Farve famously said, “My contract doesn’t say I have to get Aaron Rodgers ready to play. Now hopefully he watches me and gets something from that.”
Though it wouldn't be surprising if Rodgers had adopted some of Favre's mentality, he has thus far proven to be a valuable veteran presence, first to Packers quarterback Jordan Love, and now potentially to Howard.
