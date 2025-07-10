K-State's Avery Johnson Talks Big Game In EA Sports Promotional Video
EA Sports goes by the phrase: "if it's in the game, it's in the game." And Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is definitely in the game. He recently appeared in a promotional video for the release of College Football `26 that became available Thursday.
Johnson was asked to give reason why gamers should use Kansas State when on the controllers. He started with the Wildcats' new threads.
“You should play with Kansas State, because our alternate uniforms are sick,” he said. “You can switch it up.”
Johnson then turned the conversation to him. He enters this season as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12. He has some darkhorse Heisman Trophy hype going into his second year as the starter. Last year Johnson threw 25 touchdowns, so players get to control his combination of passing and running skills.
“You get to play, selfishly, with me,” Johnson said. “I’m a fast quarterback, a guy who can move around.”
Johnson couldn't leave out close friend and teammate Dylan Edwards. He returns as one of the most electrifying running backs in the nation. His performance in last year's Rate Bowl against Rutgers proves that.
“And then you’ve got one of the fastest running backs in the game (Dylan Edwards) with a bunch of talented wide receivers,” Johnson said. “You get to play with our defense and we have got a solid defense and guys who are high overall talented guys. We have got some explosive guys on the offensive side of the ball.”