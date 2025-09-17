EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Week 1: Full List of Players
The first EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Week for Ultimate Team was revealed Wednesday as players prepare for early access launch on Friday.
Team of the Week is a weekly FC Ultimate Team promotion in which the best performing players from around the world receive special in-form items. TOTW cards are released every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET and are available in packs for a full week. Once the subsequent TOTW squad is released, the previous one leaves packs until potentially returning at a later date.
TOTW 1 can historically be a bit more expensive than most releases given this squad usually coincides with the release of the web app and Ultimate Edition early access. Given fewer players are on the game, the likelihood of fewer TOTW cards being packed limits the supply on the market. Another aspect is the how valuable certain cards might be at the start of the game.
EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Week 1: Full List of Players
Here's the full EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Week 1 available now:
- Erling Haaland - 91 / ST - Manchester City
- Harry Kane - 90 / ST - Bayern Munich
- Lena Oberdorf - 86 / CDM - Bayern Munich
- Marcos Llorente - 86 / RB - Atlético Madrid
- Alejandro Grimaldo - 86 / LM - Bayer Leverkusen
- Benjamin Pavard - 86 / CB - Olympique Marseille
- Iñigo Martinez - 86 / CB - Al Nassr
- Luka Modric - 85 / CM - AC Milan
- Jaden Philogene - 84 / LM - Ipswich Town
- Melvine Malard - 84 / ST - Manchester United
- Antoine Semenyo - 83 / RM - Bournemouth
- Fermín López - 83 / CAM - Barcelona
- Thomas Müller - 83 / CAM - Vancouver Whitecaps
- Kenan Yıldız - 82 / CAM - Juventus
- Lucas Bergvall - 81 / CM - Tottenham Hotspur
- Giovanni Simeone - 81 / ST - Torino
- Zakaria Eddahchouri - 80 / ST - Deportivo La Coruna
- Mohamed Kader Meïté - 80 / ST - Stade Rennes
- Mika Godts - 80 / LW - Ajax
- André Gomes - 80 / GK - Alverca
- Jang Seong-won - 80 / LB - Daegu FC
- Nazareno Colombo - 80 / CB - Racing Club
- Medina Dešić - 80 / ST - Werder Bremen
On paper, Haaland and Llorente look like the two top meta options. Though, this remains speculative before everyone gets their hands on the game to experience how FC 26 differs to previous titles. Promotion has centered heavily around listening to community feedback, but hardcore players likely have an idea already in their head which cards will be good based on trends.
When Does FC 26 Team of the Week 1 Leave Packs?
FC 26 TOTW 1 will leave packs on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. At that time, TOTW 2 will be available.