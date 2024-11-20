K-State's Chris Klieman Backs His Quarterback Despite Recent On-Field Struggles
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is comfortable sticking with quarterback Avery Johnson for the remainder of the season.
The Wildcats' chances of reaching the Big 12 title game are slim to none at 6.2 percent. Colorado has won four straight despite losing to the Wildcats in mid-October. Since, Kansas State is 2-2 over its last four games. A 24-14 loss to Arizona State last week has them nearly eliminated from College Football Playoff contention with two games remaining.
Klieman discussed why it makes sense to continue starting Johnson even though he has thrown four interceptions over his last two starts.
"Well, I thought he took a real good step forward from a leadership standpoint in the last couple weeks," Klieman said Monday. He's been a lot more vocal and [is] taking a lot of the ownership of the offense himself in the fact of – he knows he can play better. I thought he threw the ball, for the most part, pretty well. He missed a couple [of throws] that I know he and [Matt] Wells talked about. I want him to cut it loose a little bit more in running the football. Maybe not in the first quarter on the first drive, but in the red zone in the fourth quarter because he's a real threat with his legs."
Klieman added he trusts Johnson enough to where he won't need much oversight moving forward.
"We're 10 games into this and he's still growing, still learning and I see some improvement," Klieman said. "But I know that there's more in Avery. I think we all know there's more in Avery and he knows there's more in him. That's the thing I love about that kid that he doesn't think, 'No, I've arrived. I've figured this out.' There's so much more football in him and he's gonna continue to get better and play better."
The Wildcats enter Week 13 attempting to salvage their season, as it plays Cincinnati in the final home game. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
