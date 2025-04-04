Kstate

K-State's DJ Giddens Could Find A New Home On Second Day Of NFL Draft

In 20 days football fans will sit down to listen to those iconic chimes and see who their team picks, or where their favorite college athletes will put on a uniform next. A player that Kansas State fans will highlight from April 24-26 is running back DJ Giddens.

Seth Kunz

Sep. 28, 2024: DJ Giddens rushes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a regular season game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas / K-State Athletics

The Kansas State Wildcats have three players hoping to hear their name in this year's NFL draft.

One of them is two-year starting running back DJ Giddens.

Giddens rushed for 1,343 yards on 205 attempts with seven rushing touchdowns and one receiving. He wasn't just a back that could get it done on the ground, He also had 58 catches for 679 yards with four touchdowns during his career.

But where does he stack up in this years draft?

Christopher Hart wrote an article for the Mile High Report showing the Denver Broncos as the Day 2 landing spot for Giddens.

The article predicted the Broncos have plans of selecting a running back after the first two rounds. Giddens has visited the organization during the offseason.

Hart looked closely at Giddens, giving a list of eight positives and five negatives before projecting him as a Top 64 selection. Among the positives were: His prototypical size coupled with long arms and catch radius, experience in both zone and gap concepts and field vision and patience.

Hart noted pass protection as one of Giddens' drawbacks although it could be fixed through proper coaching. Hart expects five backs off the board by the time the Broncos pick at No. 51 in the second round,

If that happens, it is possible that Giddens is the best player left on the board.

