Cardinals vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to stay hot this season, and they now enter Week 6 as significant favorites against the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off three straight losses.
You can find my best overall bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. If you want to get in on the player prop market, you're in the right place. I have three prop bets for this interconference showdown, so let's dive into them.
Cardinals vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets
- Daniel Jones OVER 231.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Michael Pittman Jr. OVER 4.5 Receptions (-146)
- DJ Giddens Anytime Touchdown (+1000)
Daniel Jones OVER 231.5 Passing Yards (-114)
It's time for us to stop doubting Daniel Jones on this Colts offense. He has gone over 231.5 passing yards in three of his five starts this season, and now he gets to take on a Cardinals defense that has allowed 254.2 passing yards per game this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. OVER 4.5 Receptions (-146)
Michael Pittman Jr. leads the Colts in receptions this season with 26, averaging 5.2 receptions per game. Now he gets to take on an Arizona defense that has allowed 25.6 completions per game, which is the fifth-most in the NFL. Bet on Pittman to put together another solid performance.
DJ Giddens Anytime Touchdown (+1000)
One of my favorite touchdowns to place is to wager on a backup quarterback to score in a game that could potentially end in a blowout. That's what I'm going to do with the Colts' backup running back, DJ Giddens. The Colts are 7.5-point favorites, which means if the score gets out of hand in the second half, don't be surprised if Giddens gets some touches. At 10-1 odds, this is a great long shot touchdown bet to place.
